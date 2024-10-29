American Tower price target lowered to $245 from $255 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein lowered the firm’s price target on American Tower (AMT) to $245 from $255 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were messy, with discontinued operations making for tough comparisons, though underneath the hood, overall results were a bit better, the analyst tells investors in a research note. U.S. leasing was a tad light, but carrier activity continues to improve and forecasted 2025 growth of 4.5% is better than expected, BMO added.

