News & Insights

Stocks
AMT

American Tower price target lowered to $245 from $255 at BMO Capital

October 29, 2024 — 08:16 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein lowered the firm’s price target on American Tower (AMT) to $245 from $255 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were messy, with discontinued operations making for tough comparisons, though underneath the hood, overall results were a bit better, the analyst tells investors in a research note. U.S. leasing was a tad light, but carrier activity continues to improve and forecasted 2025 growth of 4.5% is better than expected, BMO added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.