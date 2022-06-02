Markets
AMT

American Tower Mulls Public Offering Of 8.35 Mln Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corporation (AMT), a real estate investment trust, said Thursday that it is planning for a public offering of 8.35 million shares.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay down debts under its $3 billion 364-day U.S. Dollar-denominated unsecured term loan entered into in December 2021, that was used to finance the CoreSite acquisition.

In connection with this offering, American Tower also intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 0.835 million shares.

J.P. Morgan is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. In addition, Citigroup, Mizuho Securities, Morgan Stanley and TD Securities are also serving as joint book-running managers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular