Markets
AMT

American Tower Initiates FY21 Financial Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, American Tower (AMT) initiated its financial guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects total property revenue in a range of $8.50 billion to $8.65 billion, net income in a range of $2.165 billion to $2.265 billion, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $5.59 billion to $5.69 billion, and consolidated AFFO in a range of $4.06 billion to $4.16 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More