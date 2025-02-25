AMERICAN TOWER Earnings Results: $AMT Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN TOWER ($AMT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.32 per share, beating estimates of $1.76 by $0.56. The company also reported revenue of $2,547,600,000, missing estimates of $2,556,273,407 by $-8,673,407.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AMERICAN TOWER Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN TOWER insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE M NOEL (EVP & President, U.S. Tower) sold 33,135 shares for an estimated $7,952,400

RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,135 shares for an estimated $6,143,370 .

. OLIVIER PUECH (EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA) sold 18,989 shares for an estimated $4,367,470

SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,190,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMERICAN TOWER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 685 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN TOWER stock to their portfolio, and 1,075 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AMERICAN TOWER Government Contracts

We have seen $839,439 of award payments to $AMT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

AMERICAN TOWER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.