AMERICAN TOWER Earnings Results: $AMT Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN TOWER ($AMT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.32 per share, beating estimates of $1.76 by $0.56. The company also reported revenue of $2,547,600,000, missing estimates of $2,556,273,407 by $-8,673,407.
AMERICAN TOWER Insider Trading Activity
AMERICAN TOWER insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EUGENE M NOEL (EVP & President, U.S. Tower) sold 33,135 shares for an estimated $7,952,400
- RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,135 shares for an estimated $6,143,370.
- OLIVIER PUECH (EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA) sold 18,989 shares for an estimated $4,367,470
- SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,190,000
AMERICAN TOWER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 685 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN TOWER stock to their portfolio, and 1,075 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,115,135 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $754,756,910
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 3,437,602 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $630,490,582
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 3,421,413 shares (+66.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,521,358
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,296,432 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $604,598,593
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,032,005 shares (+160.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $556,100,037
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,707,042 shares (+70.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,498,573
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 2,305,410 shares (-63.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $422,835,248
AMERICAN TOWER Government Contracts
We have seen $839,439 of award payments to $AMT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AMERICAN TOWER LEASE: $99,688
- FISCAL YEAR 2021 ANTENNA SITE(S) #10, 68, 69, 70, 263, 274, LEASE RENEWAL - SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY OF FUNDS.: $84,509
- ANTENNA LEASE: $49,702
- ANTENNA SITE LEASE - MCKINNEY, TX LOCATION: $46,858
- FISCAL YEAR 2021 ANTENNA SITE(S) #174, 287, 296, 343, LEASE RENEWAL - SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY OF FUNDS.: $41,244
AMERICAN TOWER Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
