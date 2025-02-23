AMERICAN TOWER Earnings Preview: Recent $AMT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICAN TOWER ($AMT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,556,273,407 and earnings of $1.76 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AMERICAN TOWER Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN TOWER insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE M NOEL (EVP & President, U.S. Tower) sold 33,135 shares for an estimated $7,952,400

OLIVIER PUECH (EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,977 shares for an estimated $6,628,233 .

. RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,135 shares for an estimated $6,143,370 .

. SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,190,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMERICAN TOWER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 684 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN TOWER stock to their portfolio, and 1,075 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AMERICAN TOWER Government Contracts

We have seen $832,742 of award payments to $AMT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

AMERICAN TOWER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.