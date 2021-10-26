American Tower Corporation (REIT)'s (NYSE:AMT) five-year earnings growth trails the impressive shareholder returns

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 143% in five years. Better yet, the share price has risen 6.2% in the last week.

Since the stock has added US$7.5b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, American Tower Corporation (REIT) achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 25% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 19% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 58.32.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:AMT Earnings Per Share Growth October 26th 2021

We know that American Tower Corporation (REIT) has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think American Tower Corporation (REIT) will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of American Tower Corporation (REIT), it has a TSR of 168% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

American Tower Corporation (REIT) shareholders are up 22% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 22% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

