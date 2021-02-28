American Tower Corporation (REIT) Just Missed EPS By 11%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.5% to US$216 in the past week. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at US$8.0b, although statutory earnings per share came in 11% below what the analysts expected, at US$3.79 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:AMT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for American Tower Corporation (REIT) from ten analysts is for revenues of US$8.67b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 7.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 36% to US$5.20. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.60b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.57 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$272, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on American Tower Corporation (REIT), with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$324 and the most bearish at US$190 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the American Tower Corporation (REIT)'s past performance and to peers in the same industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 7.8%, in line with its 9.5% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 5.7% per year. So it's pretty clear that American Tower Corporation (REIT) is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for American Tower Corporation (REIT) going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

