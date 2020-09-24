American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $235.71, the dividend yield is 1.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMT was $235.71, representing a -13.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $272.20 and a 35.22% increase over the 52 week low of $174.32.

AMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). AMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.31. Zacks Investment Research reports AMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.49%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMT as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIBL with an increase of 18.22% over the last 100 days. FREL has the highest percent weighting of AMT at 9.7%.

