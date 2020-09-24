American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $235.71, the dividend yield is 1.93%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AMT was $235.71, representing a -13.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $272.20 and a 35.22% increase over the 52 week low of $174.32.
AMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). AMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.31. Zacks Investment Research reports AMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.49%, compared to an industry average of -3%.
Interested in gaining exposure to AMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AMT as a top-10 holding:
- Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
- Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)
- Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR).
The top-performing ETF of this group is BIBL with an increase of 18.22% over the last 100 days. FREL has the highest percent weighting of AMT at 9.7%.
