American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $270.47, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMT was $270.47, representing a -0.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $272.20 and a 36.95% increase over the 52 week low of $197.50.

AMT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ). AMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.31. Zacks Investment Research reports AMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.51%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMT as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (AMT)

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (AMT)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (AMT)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (AMT)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (AMT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLRE with an increase of 23.28% over the last 100 days. IYR has the highest percent weighting of AMT at 8.75%.

