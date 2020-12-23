American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $220.49, the dividend yield is 2.2%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AMT was $220.49, representing a -19% decrease from the 52 week high of $272.20 and a 26.49% increase over the 52 week low of $174.32.
AMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). AMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.23. Zacks Investment Research reports AMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.54%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMT Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to AMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AMT as a top-10 holding:
- ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
- Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IYR with an increase of 2.61% over the last 100 days. TOLZ has the highest percent weighting of AMT at 9.48%.
