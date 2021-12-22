American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $277.85, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMT was $277.85, representing a -8.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $303.72 and a 40.68% increase over the 52 week low of $197.50.

AMT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL). AMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.5. Zacks Investment Research reports AMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.77%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMT as a top-10 holding:

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLRE with an increase of 6.9% over the last 100 days. GLIF has the highest percent weighting of AMT at 8.42%.

