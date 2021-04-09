American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 12, 2021

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.48% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMT was $241.11, representing a -11.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $272.20 and a 22.08% increase over the 52 week low of $197.50.

AMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). AMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.79. Zacks Investment Research reports AMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.26%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMT as a top-10 holding:

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYR with an increase of 10.85% over the last 100 days. TOLZ has the highest percent weighting of AMT at 9.48%.

