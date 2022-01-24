American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) insiders sold US$1.7m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

American Tower Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Robert Meyer, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$285 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$245. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year American Tower insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AMT Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. American Tower insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$335m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The American Tower Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded American Tower shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of American Tower insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for American Tower (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

