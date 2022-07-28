American Tower Corp. Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $898.2M, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $746.3M, or $1.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $2.67 billion from $2.30 billion last year.

American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $898.2M. vs. $746.3M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.95 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q2): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10,280 -$10,460 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.