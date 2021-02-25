American Tower Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $365.1 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $562.7 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $923.4 million or $2.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $2.12 billion from $1.92 billion last year.

American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $923.4 Mln. vs. $869.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.07 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.12 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.

