American Tower Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $562.7 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $277.6 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $869.8 million or $1.95 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $1.92 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $869.8 Mln. vs. $876.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.95 vs. $1.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $1.92 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.

