American Tower Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $464.4 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $498.6 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $996.9 million or $2.23 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.01 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $996.9 Mln. vs. $861.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.23 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q3): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.