American Tower Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $498.6 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $366.9 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $861.0 million or $1.93 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $1.95 billion from $1.79 billion last year.

American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $861.0 Mln. vs. $779.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.93 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.

