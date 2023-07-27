News & Insights

Markets
AMT

American Tower Corp. Q2 Profit Declines; Total Revenue Up 3.6%

July 27, 2023 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to stockholders decreased 47.0% to $476 million. Earnings per share was $1.02 compared to $1.95. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

AFFO attributable to stockholders decreased 0.4% to $1.15 billion. AFFO attributable to stockholders per share was $2.46, down 2.0% from previous year.

Total revenue increased 3.6% to $2.77 billion. Property revenue increased 4.4% to $2.73 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $2.73 billion in revenue.

For 2023, the company expects AFFO per share in a range of $9.61 to $9.79. Total property revenue is projected in a range of $10.79 billion to $10.97 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.