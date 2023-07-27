American Tower Corp. Q2 Profit Declines; Total Revenue Up 3.6%

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to stockholders decreased 47.0% to $476 million. Earnings per share was $1.02 compared to $1.95. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

AFFO attributable to stockholders decreased 0.4% to $1.15 billion. AFFO attributable to stockholders per share was $2.46, down 2.0% from previous year.

Total revenue increased 3.6% to $2.77 billion. Property revenue increased 4.4% to $2.73 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $2.73 billion in revenue.

For 2023, the company expects AFFO per share in a range of $9.61 to $9.79. Total property revenue is projected in a range of $10.79 billion to $10.97 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.