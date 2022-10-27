American Tower Corp. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $839.7M, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $723.0M, or $1.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $2.67 billion from $2.45 billion last year.

American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $839.7M. vs. $723.0M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10,395 -$10,485 Mln

