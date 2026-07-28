American Tower Corp. Reveals Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $867.5 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $366.8 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $2.749 billion from $2.626 billion last year.

American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $867.5 Mln. vs. $366.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $2.749 Bln vs. $2.626 Bln last year.

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