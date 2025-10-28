American Tower Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $853.3 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $416.2 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $2.717 billion from $2.522 billion last year.

American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $853.3 Mln. vs. $416.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.82 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $2.717 Bln vs. $2.522 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10.210-$10.290 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.