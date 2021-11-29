American Tower Commences Cash Tender Offer For CoreSite Realty - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - REIT American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced Monday the commencement of the tender offer by its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Appleseed Merger Sub LLC, for all outstanding shares of the common stock of CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) at a price of $170.00 per share in cash.

The tender offer is being made in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger announced by American Tower and CoreSite on November 15, 2021.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire one minute after 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, December 27, 2021, unless extended.

A successful consummation of the tender offer will be followed by a merger to acquire any untendered shares of CoreSite for the same price payable in the tender offer.

