American Tower Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMT

In trading on Friday, shares of American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $190.79, changing hands as high as $192.41 per share. American Tower Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMT's low point in its 52 week range is $154.58 per share, with $235.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.49. The AMT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.