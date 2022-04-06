American Tower Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $267.56, changing hands as high as $268.38 per share. American Tower Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMT's low point in its 52 week range is $220 per share, with $303.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $268.12. The AMT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

