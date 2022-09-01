American Tower (AMT), Verizon Secure Long-Term Lease Deal

American Tower Corporation AMT recently signed a long-term lease deal with Verizon Communications Inc. VZ. With this, the technology and communications services provider has secured access to American Tower’s extensive portfolio of communications sites in the United States to deploy its nationwide 5G network.



As for American Tower, the lease agreement will enhance its long-term U.S. growth trajectory. Also, the move marks an extension of AMT’s decade-long strategic partnership with Verizon. In this context, a new overarching lease agreement has been signed, which will provide a simplified and efficient leasing process through a contractual framework.



Admittedly, accelerations in 5G deployments by carriers to address the growing levels of mobile data traffic, increasing wireless penetration and spectrum auctions will result in meaningful incremental densification and amendment activity for American Tower over the long term.



Wireless service providers and carriers have been deploying additional equipment on existing networks to enhance network coverage and capacity. American Tower is well-poised to benefit from these secular global growth trends in the wireless industry, given the unmatched geographic diversification of its distributed sites. The company has a portfolio of roughly 222,000 communications sites worldwide as well as a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 9.9% over the past six months against the industry's decline of 8.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

