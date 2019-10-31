American Tower (AMT) Surpasses Q3 AFFO & Revenue Estimates
American Tower Corporation AMT reported third-quarter 2019 consolidated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $2, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96. Further, the reported figure improves 8.1%, year over year.
Results indicate growth in revenues from property segment as well improvement in adjusted EBITDA. Further, cash from operations for the September-end quarter improved on a year-over-year basis.
The company generated total revenues of $1.95 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. The figure climbed 9.4% year over year.
Operating Metrics
Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $1,229 million, up 12.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA margin was 62.9% in the third quarter. Selling, general, administrative and development expenses totaled $187.9 million compared with the $177.9 million incurred in the year-earlier quarter. Operating income was $728.3 million compared with the $567.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Cash Flow and Liquidity
In the third quarter of 2019, American Tower generated $937 million of cash from operating activities, up 24.4% year over year. Free cash flow in the quarter was $660 million, up 17.6% year over year.
At the end of the reported quarter, the company had around $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with the $1.2 billion posted at the end of December 2018. Further, it had around $3.8 billion under its revolving credit facilities (net of any outstanding letters of credit).
Property Segment
Quarterly revenues grossed $1,922 million, up 9.7% year over year. Operating profit was $1,253 million and operating profit margin was 65% during third-quarter 2019.
Within the Property segment, revenues from the United States totaled $1,096 million, up 14.4% year over year. Total international revenues amounted to $826 million, up 4% year over year. Within this, revenues from Asia totaled $313 million, declining 3.3% year over year. EMEA revenues grossed $182 million, up 8.9% year over year. Latin America revenues totaled $332 million, improving 9% year over year.
Services Segment
Quarterly revenues totaled $32 million, down 5.6% year over year. Operating profit was $17 million and operating profit margin was 53% in the July-September quarter.
Outlook for 2019
For 2019, American Tower has revised its guidance and anticipates property revenues of $7,420-$7,480 million, reflecting an improvement of 1.8% at the mid-point. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $4,690-$4,730 million, indicating a mid-point increase of 0.9%. Consolidated AFFO is estimated in the $3,480-$3,520 million band, reflecting a mid-point contraction of 1.1%.
Conclusion
Amid increasing U.S. consumer demand for mobile data, American Tower witnessed 7.1% U.S. organic tenant billings growth during the July-September quarter. Additionally, growth in property revenues boosted the top line. Moreover, accretive investments in communication sites is a positive.
Performance of Other REITs
Highwoods Properties Inc.’s HIW third-quarter FFO per share of 88 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. The reported tally excluded the net impact of 5 cents relating to the company’s market rotation plan. The figure also improved 2.3% year over year.
Boston Properties Inc.’s BXP third-quarter 2019 FFO per share of $1.64 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. Nonetheless, the reported figure remained flat year over year.
Ventas, Inc. VTR delivered third-quarter normalized FFO per share of 96 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. However, the figure came in lower than the year-ago tally of 99 cents.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.