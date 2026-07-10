American Tower (AMT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $168.59, moving +2.18% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.29%.

Shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company have depreciated by 12.84% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.33%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of American Tower in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 28, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.71, indicating a 4.23% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.71 billion, indicating a 3.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.97 per share and a revenue of $10.91 billion, signifying shifts of +1.95% and +2.53%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for American Tower. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, American Tower holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, American Tower is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.04. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.1 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that AMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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