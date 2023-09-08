American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed at $180.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 2.35% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.09% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, down 7.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.76 billion, up 3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.71 per share and revenue of $11.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.51% and +3.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% lower. American Tower is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, American Tower is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.53.

Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

