American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.79, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 2.38% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 2.68% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.

American Tower will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, American Tower is projected to report earnings of $2.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.76 billion, up 3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

AMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.71 per share and revenue of $11.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.51% and +3.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. American Tower is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, American Tower currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.27, so we one might conclude that American Tower is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AMT has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

