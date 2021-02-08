American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $232.79, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 7.12% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.41% in that time.

AMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.06 billion, up 7.01% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% higher. AMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.25, which means AMT is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

