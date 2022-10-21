American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $187.56, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 19.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.42, down 2.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.67 billion, up 8.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.84 per share and revenue of $10.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.97% and +13.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. American Tower currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, American Tower is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.43, which means American Tower is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



