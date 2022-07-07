American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed at $257.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 2.36% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 8.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, American Tower is projected to report earnings of $2.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.65 billion, up 15.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.92 per share and revenue of $10.67 billion, which would represent changes of +2.8% and +14.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. American Tower is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, American Tower is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.69, so we one might conclude that American Tower is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AMT has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

