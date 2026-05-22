Is American Tower (AMT) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is American Tower (AMT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Tower is one of 833 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Tower is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMT's full-year earnings has moved 0% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AMT has returned about 4.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.3%. This shows that American Tower is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (ANZGY). The stock is up 5.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Tower is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.6% this year, meaning that AMT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 107-stock industry is currently ranked #100. The industry has moved -7.9% year to date.

American Tower and ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (ANZGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.