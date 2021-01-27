American Tower (AMT) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $229.06, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AMT is projected to report earnings of $2.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.06 billion, up 6.95% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. AMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.85, which means AMT is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that AMT has a PEG ratio of 1.77 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

