American Tower (AMT) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, American Tower (AMT) reached $191.55, with a -0.43% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.2%.

Shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company witnessed a gain of 3.21% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of American Tower in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.31, marking a 0.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.5 billion, reflecting a 10.13% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Tower. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. American Tower presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, American Tower is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.5. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.49.

Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

