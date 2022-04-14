American Tower (AMT) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $255.54, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 7.32% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022. On that day, American Tower is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.57 billion, up 19.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.09 per share and revenue of $10.59 billion, which would represent changes of +4.56% and +13.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher. American Tower currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, American Tower is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26.

Investors should also note that AMT has a PEG ratio of 1.99 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

