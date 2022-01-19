American Tower (AMT) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $249, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 9.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.20, up 6.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 13.84% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. American Tower is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Tower has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.29 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.11.

Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

