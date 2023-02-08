American Tower (AMT) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed at $218.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 1.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, up 2.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.67 billion, up 9.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% lower within the past month. American Tower is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note American Tower's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.47, which means American Tower is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

