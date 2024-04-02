American Tower (AMT) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed the latest trading day at $192.18, indicating a -0.43% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 6.37% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Tower in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.56, indicating a 0.79% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.8 billion, indicating a 1.17% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.39 per share and a revenue of $11.27 billion, signifying shifts of +5.27% and +1.15%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for American Tower. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.07% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, American Tower possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, American Tower is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.56, which means American Tower is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.