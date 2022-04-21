American Tower (AMT) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed at $266.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 14.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

American Tower will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. On that day, American Tower is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.6 billion, up 20.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.14 per share and revenue of $10.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.08% and +13.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. American Tower is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Tower has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.4 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56.

Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 2.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

