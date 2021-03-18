American Tower (AMT) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $222.51, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 1.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AMT is projected to report earnings of $2.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.18 billion, up 9.14% from the prior-year quarter.

AMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.31 per share and revenue of $8.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.31% and +9.37%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% lower. AMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.34, which means AMT is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.3 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

