American Tower (AMT) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed at $247.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 5.5% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

AMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2020. In that report, analysts expect AMT to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion, down 9.32% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note AMT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.73, which means AMT is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.35 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.