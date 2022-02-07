American Tower (AMT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $246.26, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 7.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

American Tower will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.42 billion, up 13.79% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. American Tower currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note American Tower's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.8.

Also, we should mention that AMT has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

