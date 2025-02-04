American Tower (AMT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, American Tower (AMT) reached $184.13, with a -0.67% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 2.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.24% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of American Tower in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.33, showcasing a 1.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.51 billion, indicating a 9.75% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. American Tower presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, American Tower is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.47, so one might conclude that American Tower is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that AMT has a PEG ratio of 1.19 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

