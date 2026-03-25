American Tower (AMT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $167.27, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 10.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of American Tower in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.45, marking a 10.91% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.66 billion, showing a 3.66% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.94 per share and revenue of $10.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.67% and +2.06%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Tower. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.6% downward. At present, American Tower boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, American Tower is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.36 for its industry.

It's also important to note that AMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.