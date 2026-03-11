American Tower (AMT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $182.85, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company have appreciated by 4.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 5.6%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of American Tower will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.45, marking a 10.91% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.66 billion, up 3.66% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.94 per share and a revenue of $10.86 billion, representing changes of +1.67% and +2.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for American Tower. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% lower. American Tower is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, American Tower is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.97, so one might conclude that American Tower is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.