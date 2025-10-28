American Tower (AMT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, American Tower (AMT) reported revenue of $2.72 billion, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.78, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.62, the EPS surprise was +6.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance : 41,821 compared to the 41,807 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 41,821 compared to the 41,807 average estimate based on three analysts. Total - Ending Balance : 148,371 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 149,316.

: 148,371 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 149,316. Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International : 6.9% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6.9% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada : 3.9% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.9% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenues- Total International : $1.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

: $1.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%. Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada : $1.32 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Africa & APAC : $371 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $361.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.9%.

: $371 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $361.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.9%. Geographic Revenues- Latin America : $417 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $417.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

: $417 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $417.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Geographic Revenues- Europe : $244 million versus $238.1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.

: $244 million versus $238.1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change. Total operating revenues- Data Centers : $267 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $268.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

: $267 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $268.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Total operating revenues- Services : $101.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +94.4%.

: $101.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +94.4%. Total operating revenues- Total Property: $2.62 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of American Tower have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

