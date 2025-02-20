American Tower (AMT) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from American Tower (AMT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.31 per share, indicating an increase of 0.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.5 billion, representing a decrease of 10.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Tower metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total operating revenues- Data Centers' will reach $236.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total operating revenues- Services' at $56.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +166.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total operating revenues- Total Property' will reach $2.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Total International' stands at $936.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada' reaching $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Africa' should come in at $313.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Latin America' to come in at $419.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada' to reach 4.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.1% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International' will likely reach 4.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'International - Ending Balance' will reach 105,600. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 180,377.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance' of 41,857. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42,453 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total - Ending Balance' should arrive at 185,303. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 222,830.



Over the past month, American Tower shares have recorded returns of +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

