American Tower (AMT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

American Tower (AMT) reported $2.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. EPS of $2.32 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33, the EPS surprise was -0.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance : 41,788 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 41,885.

: 41,788 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 41,885. Total - Ending Balance : 148,097 versus 172,451 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 148,097 versus 172,451 estimated by three analysts on average. Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International : 6.5% versus 4.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6.5% versus 4.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada : 4.2% versus 4.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4.2% versus 4.2% estimated by three analysts on average. International - Ending Balance : 106,309 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 105,600.

: 106,309 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 105,600. Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada : $1.30 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Total International : $944 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $923.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.5%.

: $944 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $923.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.5%. Geographic Revenues- Latin America : $421 million compared to the $401.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

: $421 million compared to the $401.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Europe : $214 million versus $200.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.

: $214 million versus $200.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change. Total operating revenues- Data Centers : $236 million compared to the $237.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.

: $236 million compared to the $237.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. Total operating revenues- Services : $64 million versus $55.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +204.8% change.

: $64 million versus $55.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +204.8% change. Total operating revenues- Total Property: $2.48 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.

Shares of American Tower have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

